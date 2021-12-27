ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takashi Murakami Links Up With New Era for a Flower-Filled Collaboration

Cover picture for the articleTakashi Murakami has teamed up with New Era for a collaboration that’s full of his signature multicolored flower designs. The collection features New Era’s 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 9FORTY A-Frame Trucker, 9THIRTY Cloth...

