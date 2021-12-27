Takashi Murakami Links Up With New Era for a Flower-Filled Collaboration

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...

