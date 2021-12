James Blake, field CTO security at Rubrik, predicts that the rise in Ransomware-as-a-Service will continue in 2022. Where is ransomware headed next and what can businesses do to defend themselves? Security professionals have been asking themselves these questions with increasing frequency ever since this type of malware attack first emerged as a criminal business around 15 years ago. The problem is that every time the questions are posed, a slightly different answer comes back.

