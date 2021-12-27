Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Monroe County hits pandemic high case rate while hospitalizations tick down statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 40,487 additional coronavirus infections since Friday, pushing the seven-day moving average of newly reported cases to 10,069 per day, up 37.2% from a week ago, and up 71.9% over the last 30 days.

Case numbers are rising in 29 of the state’s 67 counties, including Lehigh and Northampton. Monroe County has its highest case rate of the state’s 661-day pandemic, adding 1,070 cases in the last week, for an average 153 additional cases per day.

While record breaking for Monroe, Northampton and Lehigh counties have the highest population-adjusted rates in the eight-county region.

Monroe added 628.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, while Lehigh added 647.1 and Northampton added 776.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

The highest rates statewide are in Franklin (1,564), Adams (1,473) and York (1,062), all contiguous along the Maryland border in south central Pennsylvania. Lebanon is fourth, adding 878 cases per 100,000 residents, while Northampton County is fifth.

To date, there have been 1.96 million infections in Pennsylvania.

Deaths

There were 109 deaths reported since Friday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 93, compared with 114.3 a week ago, a decrease of 18.6% in the last seven days. Weekends and holidays generally pass without updated death statistics.

Pennsylvania has recorded 36,069 deaths since March 2020.

Hospitalizations

There were 4,509 people hospitalized as of midday Monday, compared with 4,432 Sunday. Of those, 912 were in intensive care, and 569 were on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have decreased 2.9% over the last week, but are up 36.1% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 335 COVID-19 patients Monday, compared with 320 Sunday, including 52 in intensive care, and 22 on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have decreased 6.2% over the last seven days, but are up 83.8% in the past month.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 476 patients, with 78 in intensive care, and 28 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have decreased 4% over the last week, and are up 67.9% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 12,263 test results reported Monday, with 80.9% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 64.3%, compared with 49.5% a week ago, and 42.8% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 21.1% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 2,927 additional case reports since Friday, with 1,467 in Lehigh County and 1,460 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 117,548.

Deaths: Five new deaths since Friday (three in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County). That brings the total to 1,895 (1,032 in Lehigh, 863 in Northampton).