South Africa

South Africa enters week of mourning follow death of Desmond Tutu

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
BBC

Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
AFP

Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: 2021's notable deaths

From Britain's Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021. Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" but who was jailed for murder in 2009, dies on January 16 aged 81.
WORLD
WRAL

Remembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades

Remembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades. While most men knew Desmond Tutu as a freedom fighter, Rev. Michael Battle, an author and director of the Desmond Tutu Center at the General Theological Seminary in New York, knew him as something else. Photographer: Sean Braswell. Reporter: Eric Miller.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Firefox
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

Soweto residents pay homage to neighbour Desmond Tutu

A few white plastic chairs in front of his house and umbrellas to shield the midday heat, neighbours in Soweto, South Africa's bustling township where Desmond Tutu lived during apartheid, on Wednesday paid tribute to the fearless cleric. Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday aged 90. "He used to tell me 'go to school, you must fight for your rights knowing exactly what you are fighting for'," recalls Linda Malinda, now 63. She still resides in the same house she stayed in with her parents back then, in the 1970s, just a few metres from the anti-apartheid icon's house in the township, a crucible of the struggle against a brutal minority regime.
WORLD
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
The Independent

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead

African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner's support for issues they're uncomfortable with, such as his support for LGBTQ rights democratic freedoms and environmental issues.Tutu died Sunday at age 90. His casket is to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town where the public is invited to file past to pay their respects...
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
SOCIETY
AFP

South Africa's Tutu to lie in state for two days

The body of South Africa's revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year's Day, his foundations said on Tuesday. The lying in state was initially scheduled to last just one day -- Friday -- but has been extended to Thursday "to accommodate more mourners," the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.
SOUTH AFRICA
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
RELIGION

