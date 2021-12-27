US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO