US Forecast

 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;31;29;41;33;Milder;SSW;8;74%;84%;2. Albuquerque, NM;48;37;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;45%;71%;1. Anchorage, AK;34;30;35;26;A thick cloud cover;SE;1;88%;64%;0. Asheville, NC;70;49;68;58;Low clouds;SSW;6;75%;46%;1. Atlanta, GA;68;61;70;65;Morning mist, cloudy;SSW;7;73%;59%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;44;41;51;47;Partly...

Huron Daily Tribune

100 mph gusts push wildfire into heavily populated Colorado cities

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. And measurable it was. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook. 2-4" for our first snow of the season. Much of it changing over to a cold rain. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/Fb06aECJMD — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021 Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
CHICAGO, IL
Huron Daily Tribune

Man charged after Christmas Eve killing at Michigan cabin

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County's 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.
MICHIGAN STATE

