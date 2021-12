Photography has quite the history even with cameras only having been around for about 200 years. In today’s world, most of us are able to take pictures by using the camera on our smartphones, but there is an art behind creating above-average photos. Focusing on the lighting, colors, lines, patterns, and overall visual effects and the display of ordinary scenes can make the viewer feel like these photos are from a different world. The ability to capture the subject in a good light is something that takes practice and skill. Jenny Olson is a very creative individual and has a lot of talent when it comes to digital drawing and photography. Since she is currently focusing most of her time on photography, that became the topic I was most curious about. Although she is often busy with schoolwork, Jenny is also interested in entertainment such as video games, anime, and music.

