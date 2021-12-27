ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Enter The Underground World Of CircoLoco

By Lisa Kocay
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World-renowned party CircoLoco is one of underground dance music’s longest running brands, representing house and techno for over 20 years through its parties at Ibiza’s DC10 and around the globe. The influential event is known for hosting some of the top names in underground dance music, including Black Coffee, The Martinez...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDMTunes

[EVENT REVIEW] Circoloco Brings The Party From Ibiza To Miami & Los Angeles

Earlier this month one of Europe’s best parties stopped by the USA for a series of shows. The party in question was that of Ibiza’s Circoloco, and the cities they hit, were New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, in that order. While I’ve never been to Ibiza, or Europe for that matter I have no idea how wild the parties get over there. What I do know, is that I attended Circoloco’s event in Los Angeles, and I had the time of my life.
FACEBOOK
creativeloafing.com

Underground Spinghouse

Underground Springhouse is a rock n roll outfit hailing from Athens, Georgia. Noted for their authentic sound and distinctive blend of herbs and spices, Springhouse’s music draws inspiration from funk to freeform – rock to reggae. Galvanized by the success of their debut single, “Joyfell,” Springhouse has since released two EP’s (both studio and live) and most recently, in April, released their debut, self-titled album. They’ve been featured performing at the Georgia Theater and 40 Watt, and have opened for such artists as The Wailers, Steel Pulse, The New Mastersounds, and Sunsquabi. Springhouse will be hitting it hard this year, playing everywhere for everyone, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled and belt buckled for when Underground Springhouse comes to town.
ATHENS, GA
skiddle.com

TRIO x UNDERGROUND SOUND

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:30am) the after party bringing you nothing but techno from start to finish. if you are going to drumcode this is the place to be landing afterwards. THE AFTER PARTY OF DECEMBER. bringing you your local djs with some big up and coming names alongside.
MUSIC
i95 ROCK

There’s a Secret Underground Tunnel In New York State

When I was a kid I always wanted to stumble upon a discovery that would be historic. My friends and I would dig through neighbors' yards in search of buried treasure and eventually, I realized that would never happen, but the sheer idea of finding a secret hidden beneath the ground always captivated me.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Levan
Person
Kerri Chandler
The Independent

Mariah Carey takes over announcements on the London Underground

Mariah Carey has taken over the London Underground’s announcements to bring some “festive cheer” to commuters this Christmas.In partnership with Amazon Music UK, the 52-year-old singer is promoting her festive classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in a unique way by taking over the intercom of London’s tube stations. “Hi darlings, it’s Mariah,” the announcement begins. “Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times, proceed with caution, and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ on Amazon Music,” the singer announces. Carey revealed...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS in Los Angeles: The Fullness of Bangtan

Just before embarking on its current “official extended period of rest,” BTS flew from Seoul to Los Angeles for a tightly packed two-week engagement in the City of Angels, including its first in-person shows since the pandemic began, that exemplifies where the peerless seven-man outfit finds itself — artistically, culturally and in the zeitgeist — at this stage in its career. In the past year and a half, the already-famous group has ascended to a new stratosphere of worldwide stardom reached by very few figures in the pop culture pantheon, and certainly not by artists of Asian descent. And when you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Underground Music#Black Coffee#The Martinez Brothers#Circoloco Records#Dixon Moodymann#Teksupport#Loco Dice
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
JAPAN
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
Eater

The Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2021 in the San Francisco-Bay Area

Welcome to Year in Eater 2021, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food writers. Between now and end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy