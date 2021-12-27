Losing to the Titans was a vicious sting to the 49ers.

That was a game they had control over until Jimmy Garoppolo gave the Titans life with his two interceptions.

Becoming 9-6 and in a cakewalk position to the playoffs was right within their grasp. Now, the 49ers find themselves in a bit of squabble for the playoffs with the Eagles, Saints, and technically the Vikings. Minnesota is only a threat should they win out and the 49ers somehow choke the season away.

The real threats are the Eagles and Saints.

It all starts on Monday night football. If the Saints defeat the Dolphins, then the race for the playoffs grows hotter for the 49ers. Considering how depleted the Saints are right now, I'd say it is a slim chance they win. Still, the 49ers have to win out and face greater pressure to make the playoffs. There is no option here for the 49ers. They have to make the playoffs.

The 49ers missing the playoffs would make 2021 a wasted season.

Running it back with Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance was for the sole purpose of making the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan did not believe that was possible with Lance. If the 49ers miss it with Garoppolo and the handful of veterans they have aboard, then 2021 will be an utter failure.

Rather than rolling Garoppolo back as the starter, the 49ers could have allowed Lance to kickstart his development. Missing the playoffs is solely a complete waste because it would mean the 49ers wasted a year of developing Lance on his team friendly rookie contract. Instead, the 49ers would have swung and missed badly on the playoffs with an average quarterback at best.

And if the 49ers do miss the playoffs, the Titans game will be one of the highlights for why they did. Not to mention both the Seahawks games, and the game against the backups of the Cardinals at home. 2021 will just be summarized as one enormous missed opportunity, which essentially is why they have lost all of their games.

Now, they have prepare for the Texans this upcoming week. Then they fly down to Los Angeles to face the Rams who they are more than familiar with. Both games can be won for the 49ers.

In fact, I fully expect them to win both, so long as Garoppolo does not play for the other team as he did in Tennessee. The playoffs is still likely for the 49ers at this stage of the season, which is why missing it is not an option.

Because if they do, the 49ers will be criticized for months to come.