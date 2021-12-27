ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man dies three months after shooting in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man who was shot in September in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood died on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened Sept. 6...

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

