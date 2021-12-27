Mississippi men accused of kidnapping, beating man on Christmas Eve

MOSS POINT, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Two Moss Point men are charged with kidnapping another man in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Preston Lynn Houston, 40, and Christopher Wayne Stevens, 42, took the 50-year-old victim at gunpoint from a home on Bayou Cumbest Road.

The two men allegedly put the victim in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home. Sheriff Mike Ezell said once they arrived at the house, the two men beat the victim and put him into the trunk of another car.

When the three men were stopped at a red light, the victim managed to pull the trunk release and ran into the woods, finding a house for help, the sheriff said.

Houston and Stevens are each being held on $100,000 bond. Houston will not be able to get out on bond, however, because he was already out on a felony bond posted in Pike County Dec. 23.

The victim suffered several injuries that required medical treatment.

