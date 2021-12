The services the organization provides include putting together and sending care packages to troops serving overseas as, to date, they've sent 13,045 packages; various programs to honor local veterans; sponsoring an annual Wreaths Across America event where wreaths are placed on graves of veterans in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies; sponsoring the Warriors Rock telethon concert, and many more. The post CAHS Patriots continues mission to serve active military and veterans | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

CONNELLSVILLE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO