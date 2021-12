Chicago hardcore band Life's Question are gearing up to follow last year's great A Tale of Sudden Love & Unforgettable Heartbreak EP with their first full-length in 2022 via Triple B Records, and they've just put out a promo with three songs from the album, "For You," "A Prayer For My Old Man," and "Rotting from the Head Down," the latter of which is a re-recording of a song from the band's 2018 EP Cursed the Will to Dream. The album was mixed and mastered by Wyatt Oberholzer, who's also worked with Soul Glo and Year of the Knife.

