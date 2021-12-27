Miya Marcano’s death ruled ‘homicide by undetermined means,’ autopsy report says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Miya Marcano’s death has been ruled “homicide by undetermined means,” according to the autopsy report.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Marcano’s remains were “nearly completely skeletonized,” according to the autopsy report. Her remains were recovered outdoors in an abandoned area of an apartment complex.

There was no identifiable evidence of trauma, the report states.

Black duct tape was found around Marcano’s neck and binding both wrists behind the back and both ankles, the report states.

The manner in which Marcano was found indicates “some type of assault,” the autopsy report reads. The cause of death is homicide by undetermined means due to the “lack of any identifiable soft tissues injuries due to advanced decomposition,” the autopsy report reads.

Marcano’s body was found eight days after she was reported missing in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Apartments.

Marcano’s body was discovered by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Apartments.

Investigators believe that a maintenance worker at an Orange County complex, the Arden Villas, used a master key fob on Sept. 24 to break into her apartment and abduct her.

That man, Armando Caballero, was found dead on Sept. 27 at a different apartment complex in Seminole County in an apparent suicide.