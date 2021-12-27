ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Miya Marcano’s death ruled ‘homicide by undetermined means,’ autopsy report says

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7iJ8_0dWyTGlB00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Miya Marcano’s death has been ruled “homicide by undetermined means,” according to the autopsy report.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Marcano’s remains were “nearly completely skeletonized,” according to the autopsy report. Her remains were recovered outdoors in an abandoned area of an apartment complex.

There was no identifiable evidence of trauma, the report states.

Black duct tape was found around Marcano’s neck and binding both wrists behind the back and both ankles, the report states.

The manner in which Marcano was found indicates “some type of assault,” the autopsy report reads. The cause of death is homicide by undetermined means due to the “lack of any identifiable soft tissues injuries due to advanced decomposition,” the autopsy report reads.

Marcano’s body was found eight days after she was reported missing in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Apartments.

Marcano’s body was discovered by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Apartments.

Investigators believe that a maintenance worker at an Orange County complex, the Arden Villas, used a master key fob on Sept. 24 to break into her apartment and abduct her.

That man, Armando Caballero, was found dead on Sept. 27 at a different apartment complex in Seminole County in an apparent suicide.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Daytona man arrested for fraud scheme to obtain property from people he knew

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man has been arrested, accused of carrying out a scheme to defraud people he knew out of their own property. Prosecutors with the Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s White Collar Fraud Unit say 35-year-old Javon Walden created and filed fraudulent deeds in an effort to obtain property from people with whom he grew up.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Skan Apartments
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO — (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
TOK, AK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy