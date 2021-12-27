ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

At-home COVID tests hard to find amid holiday surge in cases

By Kerri O'Brien
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia health officials are gearing up for a post-holiday COVID surge as Omicron cases rise nationwide and as Virginians return from traveling. Cases have been rapidly rising, the Commonwealth saw a single day increase of 8,756 new infections on Christmas Eve. That is the highest point in nearly a year.

In addition, getting a COVID test remains a struggle. High volume and long wait lines are an issue at urgent care facilities in Virginia like Patient First and Better Med. If you try to make an appointment for a COVID test in Central Virginia, you’ll likely find there’s “no available times” until next week.

High demand and supply chain shortage are making it difficult to find an at-home testing kit as well. A new supply of testing kits delivered to the Carytown CVS were flying off the shelves Monday. Nearby, at the Carytown Walgreens, the store shelves were empty. 8News also found Target is limiting sales of the tests.

    Target in Forest Hill
    Walgreens in Carytown
    CVS in Carytown
(Photos: Kerri O’Brien/WRIC)

“It definitely looks like we are starting into this post-holiday surge,” said Virginia’s Veterinary Epidemiologist Dr. Brandy Darby.

The doctor said the Virginia Department of Health is prepping for post-holiday spike .

“Our team of case investigators and contact tracers who are ready to man this surge as best we can,” she said.

However, Darby tells us not every exposure will be notified. “What we are going to do is prioritize case investigation and contact tracing for high-risk situations, for example congregate living situations, like nursing homes,” said Darby.

In the meantime, health officials say as cases rise, it might be a good idea to re-think those big New Year’s Eve parties. “Maybe enjoying it close to home with a couple close friends or loved ones who are fully vaccinated, is the way to go,” Darby suggested.

Testing events will be held this week at the following locations:

  • Richmond’s Second Baptist Church will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday
  • The Eastern Henrico Rec Center will offer tests from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
  • Chesterfield’s Faith and Family Community Center will also be open Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
  • The Brunswick County Conference Center will have tests from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday

If you are feeling sick and you can’t get a test, Dr. Darby says you should isolate to prevent further transmission. The Virginia Department of Health offers more suggestions to those who suspect the exposure to the virus here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/what-to-do-if-you-have-confirmed-or-suspected-coronavirus-disease-covid-19/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Small businesses fear pandemic relief funding will fall short without larger investment from Youngkin, lawmakers

As daily coronavirus cases reach new highs in Virginia, some small businesses fear pandemic relief will fall short and fail to adequately target funding towards the hardest hit industries. It's unclear if grant funding proposed by Governor Ralph Northam will be enough to meet the needs of existing applicants as lawmakers previously expected and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin didn't commit to a larger investment in a recent interview.
RICHMOND, VA
