ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Denver Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A jury has signaled that it's settled into deliberations at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell with a request for a whiteboard and different colored sticky notes. The jury deliberated over an hour Monday before making...

www.thedenverchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS New York

COVID-19 Fears Hanging Over Ghislaine Maxwell Trial As Deliberations Continue For A Fifth Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked the fifth day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein‘s former girlfriend and associate. She’s facing charges, including sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticement of a minor. The pressure is on as the judge said an astronomical spike of COVID-19 cases in the area could derail proceedings. The jury and trial participants will have to quarantine if anyone involved catches the virus, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Throughout the trial, 60-year-old Maxwell was at times cheerful when interacting with lawyers and family members like her siblings. She actively passed notes with her attorneys and was seemingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Radar Online.com

CNN Jake Tapper's Former Producer Rick Saleeby Is Being Investigated Over Allegations Involving 'Potential Juvenile Victims'

CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongfully Accused#Ap#British#The Associated Press
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
devinenews.com

All charges against Ramirez dismissed

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Presiding Judge Rex Emerson of the 198th District Court in Bandera County dismissed all charges brought against Tomas “Tommy” Ramirez III for alleged violations of the Texas Elections Code. Tommy Ramirez, of Devine, expressed great relief that the matter has finally been...
DEVINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver Channel

Holmes trial: Jury to begin fifth day of deliberations Tuesday

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that is weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will return for the fifth day of deliberations Tuesday, though it's unclear if they're nearing a decision on a verdict. The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting...
SAN JOSE, CA
Denver Channel

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

Prosecutors say a North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Capitol riot had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month. The Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to...
CAPITOL, MT
Shropshire Star

Couple deny harassment campaign against neighbour

Sandra Durdin and Trevor Dempsey are accused of flooding a neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants. A couple have denied flooding their neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign that lasted for more than a year. Sandra Durdin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy