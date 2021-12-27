Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen sweeps over Oklahoma

Cedar pollen swept over Oklahoma on Monday, prompting an "Allergy Alert" from the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

The clinic says severe symptoms could be expected for those who are especially sensitive to pollen.

"The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible," the clinic wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Elm pollen can also cause irritation for people if exposed outside for too long.

"The trouble with Oklahoma is if you are allergic to pollens your symptoms are generally almost all year long," says Dr. James T. Love at the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa.

"The only time you're going to have a break from that is if its freezing cold outside and there's snow on the ground."

People who experience allergy symptoms could mix them up with COVID-19 symptoms.

The COVID-19 omicron variant is showing up in many patients with traditional cold symptoms, while Love says allergies can often result in more itching, sneezing and irritation.

