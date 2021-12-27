ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen sweeps over Oklahoma

By Ryan Love
 3 days ago
Cedar pollen swept over Oklahoma on Monday, prompting an "Allergy Alert" from the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

The clinic says severe symptoms could be expected for those who are especially sensitive to pollen.

"The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible," the clinic wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Elm pollen can also cause irritation for people if exposed outside for too long.

"The trouble with Oklahoma is if you are allergic to pollens your symptoms are generally almost all year long," says Dr. James T. Love at the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa.

"The only time you're going to have a break from that is if its freezing cold outside and there's snow on the ground."

People who experience allergy symptoms could mix them up with COVID-19 symptoms.

The COVID-19 omicron variant is showing up in many patients with traditional cold symptoms, while Love says allergies can often result in more itching, sneezing and irritation.

First flu-associated death reported in Tulsa County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today reported its first influenza-associated death in Tulsa County for the 2021-2022 flu season. According to OSDH, there have been 238 influenza-associated hospitalizations and three influenza deaths statewide since September 1 of this year. 55 of those hospitalizations occurred in Tulsa County residents.
