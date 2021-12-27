Bucs receiver Mike Evans added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Wide receiver Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — First it was injuries, now illness has become unrelenting for the Bucs.

Receiver Mike Evans has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which continues to grow in Tampa Bay. Earlier in the day, coach Bruce Arians announced that receivers coach Kevin Garver had tested positive.

Evans did not play in Sunday’s 32-6 win at Carolina due to a hamstring injury. It is unknown whether Evans had close contact with Garver or if any other receivers may be affected.

Also on Monday, six more Panthers tested positive for COVID, bringing that team’s total to 13.

The Bucs already were without receiver/kick returner Jaelon Darden, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and receiver Breshad Perriman at Carolina as all three players were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Perriman was reactivated Monday afternoon.

Evans injured his hamstring in the Bucs’ 9-0 loss to the Saints two weeks ago. It’s possible he would have been unable to play this Sunday at the Jets anyway.

Evans needs 101 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards for the eighth straight NFL season to start his career, expanding his league record. The regular season wraps Jan. 9 with a home game against Carolina.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.