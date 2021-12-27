Power outage affects part of Morro Bay

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.) - PG&E reports that power has been restored to all affected customers in Morro Bay.

___

(1:37 p.m.) - For a second day, hundreds of people in Morro Bay were without power.

The outage began at around 5:30 a.m. Monday and was affecting about 1,000 customers along the Embarcadero from Harbor Street south and several blocks to the east.

Like the outage that occurred Sunday night, Monday's outage was attributed to equipment issues.

According to a tweet from PG&E representative and meteorologist John Lindsey, a bad underground transformer was found on Main Street and needs to be replaced.

PG&E is estimating power will be restored by 11 p.m.

Sunday's outage started at around 5:30 p.m. and lasted for about two hours, affecting nearly 5,000 customers.

To view power outages in your area, visit the PG&E website .