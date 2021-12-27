ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

As Child Tax Credit Expires, Over 21 Million Americans Face Food Insecurity

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
The worsening pressure of inflation — specifically rising food and fuel prices — coupled with the end of pandemic relief payments brought food insecurity to a five-month high in early December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

See: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022
Child Tax Credit: You Could Get a Double Payment in February — Here’s Why

Nearly 10% of American households (9.7%) said they “sometimes” or “often” didn’t have enough to eat between December 1 and 13. This number equals more than 21 million Americans. The percentage of households with children experiencing food insecurity had dropped from 11% in early July to 7.8% in early August. The first advance Child Tax Credit payments were distributed to nearly 60 million children on July 15 , according to the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that 57% of families with household income below $25,000 spent their first payment on food . Those with incomes above that level spent a “sizable portion of the credit” on necessities, as well, showing the importance and significance of the credit in improving the quality of life for both lower- and middle-income families in America.

Bloomberg reported that food banks saw a rise in demand in early December, and that clinics established to treat malnourished children also saw more patients.

Along with the advance CTC, free school breakfast and lunch programs established during the pandemic have also helped to curb childhood hunger. But with many school districts across the country forecasting a return to virtual learning for 2022, these programs may not be as readily available.

Stimulus Deadline: Check Your Eligibility for ‘Plus Up’ Payment from the IRS by Dec. 31
Child Tax Credit and Stimulus 2021 Recipients: Be on the Lookout for IRS Letter With Tax Filing Info

The website DistrictAdministration.com published a list of 15 states with at least one — and often multiple — schools and school districts that closed just prior to Christmas. Some intend to open in mid-January, but other districts are planning to go virtual when instruction begins again in the new year, further exacerbating the childhood hunger problem .

Comments / 119

Richard Friedman
2d ago

so 10% of Americans didn't have enough food to eat between December 1st and December 13th, which means they spent their entire monthly allotment for food stamps, and apparently ate it all?????.... you just admitted you sold your food stamps.....

Reply(10)
35
TAMMY OLIVER
3d ago

not so they have gotten snap extra atleass three or four times this mounth so spend those food stamps on food and stop selling them

Reply(1)
35
bob ryan
2d ago

I didn't want kids, my long time live in girlfriend feels the same way, we live a good life well within our means. Unless you make enough money to support children, don't expect taxpayers to pay to raise your kids

Reply(17)
21
