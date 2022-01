Trade your couch for an in-person seat at Ellen, Dr. Phil and more with our guide to the best live TV show tickets in LA. Looking to catch the live taping of your favorite sitcom, talk show or competition? Lucky for you, there's a pretty good chance it’s filmed in Los Angeles, and, if there’s a live studio audience, you can bet that there’s a way to get free tickets for a filming. We’ve rounded up TV shows to watch live in studios from Hollywood to Culver City, along with tips for procuring free taping tickets. We've also got you covered on the best hotels in Los Angeles if you’re visiting from out of town.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO