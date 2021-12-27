Hoarder Surrenders 836 ‘Very, Very Stressed’ Parakeets to Detroit Animal Shelter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 is having an impact at animal shelters in North Texas. Officials at the Denton shelter announced that it will temporary close because of an increase in positive cases among staff. The shelter — located on 3717 North Elm Street — will be closed to the public from December 27, 2021 until January 4, 2022. While at a limited capacity, animal service officers will continue to work in the facility to provide essential city services and respond to emergency field calls only. An “emergency” in relation to animal services should be considered an immediate threat to the public or to the animal: animal hit by a car, animal bite, a rabid animal having contact with humans or animals, or a vicious dog. Citizens are encouraged to connect with Denton Animal Services through the city website, calling 940-349-7594, or by emailing animal.services@cityofdenton.com. If an issue is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (940) 349-7594 to make an appointment for the week of January 3, and staff will schedule a time to accommodate your request.

