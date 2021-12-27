ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoarder Surrenders 836 ‘Very, Very Stressed’ Parakeets to Detroit Animal Shelter

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
An animal shelter in Detroit received a startling donation over Christmas weekend: 836 parakeets. The incident began when the son of an animal hoarder called the shelter, Detroit Animal Welfare Group, and asked to drop off between 60 to 80...

