ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Who Better To Help Make That Change But Me?’: Winsome Sears Says Democrats Are Losing Grip On Two Key Demographics

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcZUS_0dWyOvKZ00

Sebastian Hughes

Winsome Sears, the Republican lieutenant governor-elect of Virginia, told The New York Times that Democrats are at risk of losing Black and immigrant voters.

As an immigrant from Jamaica and the first black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, Sears told the NYT she was the perfect person to kickstart her demographic’s political realignment in America.

“The message is important,” Sears told the outlet. “But the messenger is equally important.”

“The only way to change things is to win elections,” she said. “And who better to help make that change but me? I look like the strategy.”

Sears, who won alongside Republican Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, attributes her own identification as a conservative to listening to debates over abortion and welfare during the 1988 presidential election, the NYT reported. She later ran in a majority-black district for the House of Delegates in 2001, winning a seat that had been held by a Democrat for 20 years.

Sears argued that Republicans never even tried to sever the historic relationship between black voters and the Democratic Party, which is partly why she decided to run for lieutenant governor, the NYT reported.

“I just took a look at the field, and said, ‘My God, we’re gonna lose again,’” Sears said. “Nobody was going to reach out to the various communities that needed to be heard from: women, immigrants, you know, Latinos, Asians, Blacks, etc.”

Jennifer McClellan, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination for governor before losing to former Gov. Terry Mcauliffe, agreed that her peers should not take black voters for granted, but said it was wrong to assume they supported Sears’ conservative ideology.

“The vast majority of Black voters disagree with her on abortion, on school choice, on guns,” McClellan told the NYT. “Those aren’t necessarily the issues driving Black voters anyway. It’s the economy, it’s health care, it’s broader access to education.”

John Fredericks, a conservative radio host, agreed that Sears’ principles might have risked her chances of victory had her campaign actually raised enough money to broadcast her politics, the NYT reported. He called her general election campaign “a train wreck from start to finish.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Shooting At Illinois Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life

A shooting at a hotel outside of Chicago on Wednesday left one police officer dead and another fighting for his life, according to a local police department. The two Bradley Police Department officers were responding to a complaint of “dogs barking in an unattended vehicle” parked at a Comfort Inn hotel shortly before the shooting, according to a statement from the police department.
ILLINOIS STATE
phillytrib.com

Winsome Sears wants Blacks to rethink the GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — On a December afternoon, Winsome Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor-elect, stood at the podium in the state Senate chamber where she will soon preside. It was empty but for a few clerks and staffers who were walking her through a practice session, making pretend motions and points of order. Sears followed along as the clerks explained arcane Senate protocols, although she occasionally raised matters that weren’t in the script.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Nyt#Racism#The New York Times#The House Of Delegates#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Latinos#Asians#Democratic
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022 Fourth Payment: Online Petition for $2,000 Check Ends Soon

Will there be a fourth round of stimulus checks in 2022? Well, an online petition for $2,000 checks is ending soon. While this aspect of future stimulus payments remains undetermined, some aspects of future payments are determined. It depends on the program. In 2022, the $1,400 child tax credit will no longer be happening. That is ending in 2021. So, those previous monthly payments will not continue in 2022.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Stimulus Check 2022 Fourth Payment: Is Every State Getting One?

Another stimulus check is arriving to United States citizens in 2022. Here is everything you need to know. A fourth stimulus check is being made available at the beginning of the new year. The $1400 payment is a part of the Biden administration’s new American Rescue Plan, which hopes to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and other economic factors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy