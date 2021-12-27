ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Farm: Next generation motor fuel

By Stu Ellis
 3 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Electric cars may be a long way off for everyone, but something moving through Congress is a new type of fuel for cars that are 2001 and newer. It is a low carbon fuel because it has a higher blend of ethanol.

The New Generation Fuels Act will push the ethanol content in gasoline from 10% up to 25%. And past Corn Grower President Bill Leigh says it could happen very soon.

“This allows the Auto(makers) to make a new generation of engines that will use a higher blend of ethanol; it will be a high-octane, low-carbon fuel that will give good numbers for reduction of greenhouse gases,” Leigh said. “We are looking year-to-year at 4-6% reduction, when right now, with current technology, we are at 2%.”

“Its gasoline and ethanol. It is a higher blend of ethanol; right now we are looking at a minimum of 15,” Leigh continued. “An E-15 or an E-20 would give you a natural RON-95, instead of having a few more aromatics. And hopefully down the road, you would get a RON-98, which would be an E-25.”

Older cars could still use it.

“This fuel could be used on any vehicle if it is an E-15 blend that is 2001 and newer,” Leigh said. “But the new manufacturers would be dedicated to only this type of fuel. Its going to take some infrastructure work for the fuel stations to have the product available.”

And it would double the amount of corn refined for ethanol.

“That would increase our corn grind by three or four billion bushels. Its significant for us,” Leigh said. “Now that depends on how fast the concentration of electric vehicles come in and how much of the liquid fuel market is still out there. But its one of the futures we think will help the ethanol industry, Illinois and American Corn Growers.”

Related
WCIA

From the Farm: EPA and Ethanol

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ethanol is lower in price and in carbon than gasoline, but is having a difficult time overcoming policies of the Environmental Protection Agency. The recent EPA decision on biofuels had some positives, but federal lobbyist David Crowe, who works for Illinois Corn Growers, says there were also some negatives. “They’ve back-pedaled […]
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Crops in Brazil

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our shortest day of sunlight was the longest day of sunlight in Brazil, where crops are pollinating. But a major part of the country has a drought. The southern Brazilian states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, which produce a quarter of the corn and soybeans, are suffering from a […]
AGRICULTURE
RideApart

VP Racing Fuels Is Developing Biofuels With Renewable Components

VP Racing Fuels is a company that specializes in the development and production of various performance fuels, lubricants, and additives. The company recently announced that it has been hard at work in developing biofuels that make use of bio-renewable components, and that it will soon be including biofuels as part of its current range of performance fuel products.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Illinois State
CleanTechnica

Training the Next Generation to Work in the Emerging Battery Industry

In a forward thinking move, the South Metropolitan TAFE on behalf of the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has cooperated with 70 participants across government, industry, and research to analyse and assess the vocational skills gaps that need to be filled in order to prepare the workforce of the future.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Energy Fuels Ideally Positioned in Industry Projected for Growth

Report forecasts demand uranium fuel seeing consistent growth. Increased demand fueled by nuclear energy playing an even larger role in the electricity and energy systems of tomorrow. As the largest U.S. uranium producer, Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers. The World Nuclear Association’s Annual Nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
WBRE

Woman saves third-generation dairy farm

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to keep her third-generation family farm in business one woman is starting a new journey in Union County. The farm was started in 1955 by Jennifer Mapes grandfather, who passed the love of agriculture down to the next generation. In July Mapes Farm Fresh talked about […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
Kokomo Perspective

Heating fuel among farm cost increases

Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line. Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon. “Propane prices are clearly...
FAIRFIELD, IL
Earth 911

Explore the Next Generation of Solar Roofing

In a world of steadily increasing energy costs, solar energy has never looked as attractive as today — it is undeniably less expensive than fossil fuel-generated power. While bulky solar panels have been the norm for solar-powered homes, more homeowners are turning to the growing selection of solar roofing options for a more attractive roof.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Daily News

Renewable energy solution: cows

Energy service company South Jersey Industries has teamed up with renewable energy development company REV LNG on a new renewable resource project. The key to this new project? Manure. Dairy farms have a lot of cows, naturally. Sometimes numbering in the hundreds. And a lot of cows means a lot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

Truck driver shortage key part of supply chain problem

It is never more evident than during the Christmas season that Americans want what they want when they want it, often without any notion of how it gets there. Now, however, U.S. consumers are more conscious than ever of the complex system of organizations, activities, people and information called the “supply chain” that takes goods from raw materials to finished products delivered to the user.
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS
The Verge

Solar recycling is broken, but there’s a plan to fix it

A new Department of Energy-funded research project seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges with solar power — what to do with solar panels after they die. Solar energy is key to solving climate change, but for the technology itself to be sustainable it needs to be recyclable. Unfortunately, when a solar panel dies today, it’s likely to meet one of two fates: a shredder or a landfill.
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

