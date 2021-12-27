Most Read Stories of 2021

SAUGUS — The Public Library will be kicking off the new year with a virtual presentation of “An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery.” The virtual event
The post Saugus library to unfold story of family and slavery appeared first on Itemlive.
A California couple died on the same day this month days after both contracting COVID-19. Alvaro, 44, and Sylvia Fernandez, 42, died of complications from COVID-19 within hours of each other on Dec. 19, according to NBC affiliate KNBC. The couple, who were married for 25 years, leaves behind four children.
My puppy has gone missing since December 20. He is a 10 to 15 pound cockapoo, reddish brown in color with a white snout and long ears. He looks like a teddy bear. Yesterday, someone saw him with a man on the 1 train. He was carrying Max and got on the West 125th Street station and got off at West 96th Street. The man transferred for the 1 train headed downtown. So at this point, Max can be anywhere.
Well, we’ve finally made it to the end of 2021! Last week I looked back at some of the 2021 highs and lows on General Hospital, and this week I’m looking forward to hopes for the ABC soap in 2022. Of course, I’m also looking back at this final week, which was filled with explosive moments.
The end of the year is often a time of reflection — a time to take stock of the past and to look ahead to the exciting possibilities of the future. But this year ... well, it feels a little different. Maybe you're just trying to get through the...
The end of the year is often a time of reflection — a time to take stock of the past and to look ahead to the exciting possibilities of the future. But this year ... well, it feels a little different. Maybe you're just trying to get through the...
The end of the year is often a time of reflection — a time to take stock of the past and to look ahead to the exciting possibilities of the future. But this year ... well, it feels a little different. Maybe you're just trying to get through the...
Comments / 0