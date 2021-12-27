Most Read Stories of 2021

My puppy has gone missing since December 20. He is a 10 to 15 pound cockapoo, reddish brown in color with a white snout and long ears. He looks like a teddy bear. Yesterday, someone saw him with a man on the 1 train. He was carrying Max and got on the West 125th Street station and got off at West 96th Street. The man transferred for the 1 train headed downtown. So at this point, Max can be anywhere.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO