Former Tiger placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

A former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Green Bay Packers receiver/kick returner Amari Rodgers is among five players that the Packers added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If vaccinated, Rodgers could be able to return to the Packers’ active roster ahead of their next game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Vaccinated players may return with a single negative test under certain conditions, including being asymptomatic.

In his first season with the Packers after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 85 overall pick), Rodgers has recorded three receptions for 40 yards and one rush for 11 yards, while returning 19 punts for 143 yards and nine kickoffs for 151 yards.

