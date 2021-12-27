ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;31;29;41;33;Milder;SSW;8;74%;84%;2. Albuquerque, NM;48;37;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;45%;71%;1. Anchorage, AK;34;30;35;26;A thick cloud cover;SE;1;88%;64%;0. Asheville, NC;70;49;68;58;Low clouds;SSW;6;75%;46%;1. Atlanta, GA;68;61;70;65;Morning mist, cloudy;SSW;7;73%;59%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;44;41;51;47;Partly...

www.manisteenews.com

cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow. While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day. If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow. Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
CHICAGO, IL
manisteenews.com

The Nation's Weather

As a storm gathers strength over the southern Plains,. showers will break out over the Southeast tomorrow. Severe. weather will be possible in Kentucky, western Tennessee,. Arkansas, southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. overnight. Meanwhile, much of Utah, western and central. Colorado and northern portions of Arizona and New Mexico are.
ENVIRONMENT
kchanews.com

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect for North Iowa

The following Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...Snow and Freezing Drizzle Expected into This Evening... .Snow will continue to overspread the area early this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will transition to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Like Sunday night, expect slick roads with reduced visibilities at times. Anticipate slippery to hazardous travel, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-290000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-211229T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
manisteenews.com

Man charged after Christmas Eve killing at Michigan cabin

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County's 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.
MICHIGAN STATE

