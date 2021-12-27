ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU men’s basketball continues climb in AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press media poll in the weekly announcement of national polls on Monday.

LSU, 12-0, moved up to 16 in the media voting and remained No. 16 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

The Tigers travel to No. 11 Auburn for the opening of Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Rank/Team/Record/Pts/Last Week
1/Baylor/11-0/1525 (61)/1
2/Duke/11-1/1448/2
3/Purdue/11-1/1371/3
4/Gonzaga/10-2/1335/4
5/UCLA/8-1/1296/5
6/Kansas/9-1/1233/7
7/USC/12-0/994/8
8/Iowa State/12-0/985/9
9/Arizona/11-1/973/6
10/Michigan State/10-2/901/11
11/Auburn/11-1/826/12
12/Houston/11-3/801/13
13/Ohio State/8-2/787/14
14/Tennessee/9-2/729/19
15/Seton Hall/9-1/716/15
16/LSU/12-0/609/17
17/Texas/9-2/567/16
18/Kentucky/9-2/459/20
19/Alabama/9-3/10/426/10
20/Colorado State/10-0/366/21
21/Providence/11-1/315/22
22/Villanova/8-4/312/23
23/Xavier/11-2/237/18
24/Wisconsin/9-2/207/24
25/Texas Tech/9-2/121/25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA Today Sports
Rank/Team/Record/Pts/Last Week
1/Baylor/11-0/800 (32)/1
2/Duke/11-1/760/2
3/Purdue/11-1/712/3
4/Gonzaga/10-2/690/4
5/UCLA/8-1/666/6
6/Kansas/9-1/647/7
7/Arizona/11-1/561/4
8/Iowa State/12-0/514/8
9/USC/12-0/506/9
10/Michigan State/10-2/476/10
11/Auburn/11-1/453/12
12/Ohio State/8-2/410/13
13/Seton Hall/9-2/378/15
14/Houston/11-3/338/14
15/Tennessee/9-2/334/19
16/LSU/12-0/295/16
17/Kentucky/9-2/279/18
18/Texas/9-2/245/17
19/Alabama/9-3/220/11
20/Colorado State/10-0/199/21
21/Providence/12-1/181/23
22/Villanova/8-4/175/22
23/Wisconsin/9-2/135/24
24/Xavier/11-2/127/20
25/Texas Tech/9-2/78/25
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).

