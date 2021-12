NC State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. It feels like a broken record at this point, but the running back class for the 2022 NFL Draft is going to be a fascinating study. There are plenty of players that are worth day two selections, and no one has really separated themself from the pack as the top guy. Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Isaiah Spiller, Kyren Williams, and more (Rachaad White, Tyler Allgeier) are pushing for day two draft capital. Another could join the fold here in NC State RB Zonovan Knight, who recently declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO