ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outlander Season 6 is not coming to STARZ in January 2022

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on when Droughtlander will come to an end. There is still a wait on our hands. Outlander Season 6 is not coming next month. We’ve double-checked the list of STARZ releases just in case. The bad news is that Outlander Season 6 isn’t on...

claireandjamie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2022

2022 arrives in just a couple of weeks. That sentence feels as strange to type as it does to read, but that doesn't make it any less true. 2021 is coming to a close very soon, which means we can close the book on what has been another crazy and surprising year, and start focusing on what's ahead. Hulu is kicking off 2022 with an entire slate of new movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of January, and the service has plenty worth looking forward to.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 return date hopes at Starz

After this weekend’s big episode, it only makes some sense to want the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that for you within this piece!. So where should we start? We suppose that the reasonable place is with getting some of...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Outlander Season 6
Vulture

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Caitriona Balfe Is Sam Heughan’s Angel

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released a clip to hold fans over until the season six premiere of Outlander. Taken from the first episode of the upcoming season, the teaser stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire. In a conversation that runs just under two minutes, the time-defying couple discuss the impending arrivals on Fraser’s Ridge — presumably referring to Tom Christie and his children). Claire notes that while more food and spare clothes will be necessary, they will make do, as always. Jamie then confesses that while he was in Ardsmuir Prison (which is where he met Tom in the Diana Gabaldon books that the show is based on), he saw his wife. “It’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” he says, concluding that he sometimes thinks she’s an angel. “Would an angel do this?” she replies, and they kiss. Och, aye! Season six of Outlander is set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Outlander’ Releases Sneak Peek from Upcoming Season 6

Consider it a kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas. While the wait for Season 6 of “Outlander” will have dragged on for almost two full years before it premieres on Starz March 6, the network released a clip from the first episode of the new season to tide fans over and serve as a merry stocking stuffer.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Outlander Season 6 will see Claire struggle a little mentally

Up to this point, we’ve seen Claire manage to brush off everything that’s happened to her. That’s not the case in Outlander Season 6. Claire Fraser certainly has a 1940s attitude when it comes to life. That’s something Caitriona Balfe discussed in her interview with Elle when they moved on to discussing Outlander Season 6.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WUSA

'Outlander' Drops Sweet Season 6 Premiere Clip With Claire and Jamie

Outlander returns for season 6 on March 6, but Starz gave fans an early present on Christmas Day, releasing a new clip from the upcoming premiere episode. The new season, which is based off of the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's popular series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up where the fifth season left off after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) must choose what is best for their family.
TV SERIES
Williamson Source

Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video has plenty of entertainment options to help you beat the blues and kick-off 2022! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in January 2022. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008) Alien Vs. Predator –...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Starz?

Following the big finale event this weekend at Starz, can you expect a Hightown season 3 renewal? Or, are we currently looking at the end of the road?. The first thing we should do is make our personal stance very clear: We’d love more of the Monica Raymund series on the air. It’s got a unique setting, great characters, and a number of dark twists that continue to make you surprised. There’s also a handful of people you’re compelled to watch regardless of whether or not all of them are likable — that’s rare for a show. (Luckily, Jackie is likable in our eyes — hence, why she is a compelling lead.)
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Outlander Season 6 Anticipation Builds With A Sexy Sneak Peek: Here's What's Up

Outlander Season 6 is only a few months away from airing, but Starz has already released a scene from the first episode as a gift to fans. The clip isn't particularly exciting, but it establishes the atmosphere as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) assess the issue: one of Jamie's old pals is arriving with his two sons, and despite their past, it might be troublesome.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

See Outlander's Jamie Make An Emotional Confession To Claire In Romantic New Scene From Season 6 Premiere

Outlander has gone nearly two years since the start of a new season, but the end is in sight for the latest Droughtlander. Season 6 will launch in early March, and Starz decided to celebrate the holiday season by releasing a scene from the premiere episode before the end of 2021. After the intense and heartbreaking Season 5 finale for Claire, this scene from the Season 6 premiere (seen above) shows her back home at Fraser’s Ridge, planning for the future with some new characters arriving. It takes a turn when Jamie makes an emotional and romantic confession, and it could be just the fix that Outlander fans need to make it through the final months of wait.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan gives worrying details about Jamie in Outlander season six – and fans are concerned

Sam Heughan has revealed what viewers can expect from Jamie Fraser's storyline in Outlander season six, and we're not surprised that some fans are concerned!. Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, Sam explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan shares racy first look clip from Outlander season six

Sam Heughan has shared a first look clip at the upcoming sixth season of Outlander – and it's pretty racy. The actor took to Instagram to reveal the new video which shows his character, Jamie Fraser, and co-star Caitríona Balfe's character Claire in a romantic embrace. In the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Outlander's Caitríona Balfe reveals Claire Fraser 'unravels' in season six following trauma

Caitríona Balfe has revealed some details about her character's emotional journey in the upcoming new series of Outlander. The actress, who plays Claire Fraser in the historical drama, could be seen chatting to the camera for a new promotional video shared on the series' official social media when she opened up about Claire's mental state "unravelling" in the new episodes.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
TV SERIES
WDTN

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV SERIES
EW.com

What's coming to Netflix in January: Interview With the Vampire, a new season of Ozark, and more

New year, new Netflix titles. As the year comes to a close, Netflix released a new set of film and TV titles set to premiere on the streamer service in January 2022. In movies, Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 gothic horror film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst will drop on Jan. 1, allowing horror fans to sink their teeth into the classic as they continue to mourn the loss of renowned author Anne Rice, whose 1976 novel served as the basis of the film. For classic rom-com enthusiasts, Julia Roberts' Runaway Bride will also be available to stream on the first day of the New Year.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Search Party’ Season 5 Trailer: HBO Max’s Loopy Dark Satire Comes To An End In January

The long and winding road of “Search Party” is really something and to that end, has there ever been a comedy series that has evolved as much as this one? Created by “Fort Tilden” filmmakers Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter (“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye“), beginning on TBS and then graduating to HBO Max eventually, “Search Party” began a dark satire and send-up of millennial life and culture, all twisted up in a mystery: the search for a missing girl, whom the protagonist (Alia Shawkat), went to school with, but barely knows.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

210K+
Followers
399K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy