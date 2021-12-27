ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, James City Co. libraries get more free COVID-19 tests

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - As many are looking for COVID-19 tests in the area, Williamsburg libraries announced they received more at home tests on Monday.

COVID-19 test kits are back in stock at the Williamsburg and James City County locations.

Williamsburg officials said to pick tests up curbside or at the circulation desk.

If you are experiencing symptoms, library employees ask that you not enter the facilities.

Items needed to get a COVID-19 home test:

  • Valid picture ID
  • Internet connection
  • Access to camera and microphone through phone or computer access

Request your home test by contacting us in the following ways:

Contactless through the curbside model:

  • Call us at 757-741-3300 option 1
  • Text us at 757.505.7478 or 757.505.7898

In-person if you are not experiencing symptoms

  • Go to the circulation desk to pick up a home test if you are not experiencing symptoms

Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide

NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

