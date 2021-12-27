ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' population ranked number one in population growth within the last year

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rASMu_0dWyM37W00

Texas is edging closer to a milestone - a population of 30 million.

Estimates released December 21 by the U.S. Census Bureau show the population of Texas grew 1.1 percent between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. During that period, the state added 310,288 residents, going from 29,217,653 to 29,527,941. The tally takes into account births, deaths, people moving to Texas, and people moving out of Texas.

Texas ranked first among the states for the number of residents added from 2020 to 2021, which worked out to 850 new residents per day, and seventh for percentage growth. At 2.9 percent, Idaho ranked first for percentage growth.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap .

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in Florida Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
FLORIDA STATE
wwisradio.com

Getting More Families Into Wisconsin Key To Population Growth

A new report shows how Wisconsin’s slowing population growth means problems ahead for the state’s economic growth. Dale Knapp with Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, says the state’s population grew just three point-six percent over the past decade. He says the 1990s were the heyday of migration into the state, and the state has really struggled since 2005 or 2007. The state’s 18 and under population – the future workforce – has declined. Knapp says the challenge is to attract families with young children to Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
kmvt

Idaho leads the nation in population growth

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho led the nation in population growth rate this year. The growth led for the fifth consecutive year, as 53,000 new people can now call the gem state home. The new residents now push Idaho’s population to around 1.9 million people. The...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Idaho State
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Houston Culturemap
newsandguts.com

U.S. Population Growth Dips to Record Low in First Year of Pandemic

The U.S. experienced its smallest population growth in history during the first year of the pandemic – just 0.1% – according to an estimate released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The pandemic’s death toll, a downturn in pregnancies, and new restrictions on immigrations are major causes of the meager increase.
IMMIGRATION
keranews.org

Texas’ death row population at 36-year low, new report says

Texas’ death row population has fallen to its lowest level since 1985, according to an annual study just published by the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. The coalition found the state’s death row population fell to 199 people this year. Kristin Houlé Cuellar, the coalition’s executive director, attributed the shrinking number in part to the dwindling number of new death sentences imposed by juries in Texas. Three Texans were sentenced to death this year — an annual tally that has been in the single digits for the last seven years, Houlé Cuellar said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Houston Agent Magazine

Texas leads country in population growth

Texas gained more residents than any other state between July 2020 and July 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. With a population of 29,527,941 in July 2021, the Lone Star State had the largest annual and cumulative numeric gain, increasing by 310,288 (1.1%) and 382,436 (1.3%), respectively. The...
TEXAS STATE
county10.com

Wyoming population increases by nearly 2,000 over the last year

(Wyoming) – According to United States Census data, Wyoming’s population grew over 1,900 residents between July 2020 and July 2021. Data also suggests that states in the surrounding region saw large population increases. Idaho, Utah and Montana rank as the three highest population percentage growth states with South Dakota also appearing in the top 10.
WYOMING STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's population growth stagnated over the last year

Wisconsin neither gained nor lost significant numbers of residents from 2020 to 2021, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. From July 2020 to July 1, 2021, Wisconsin’s population changed by only 3,585 people. The data shows continued slowing of population growth in Wisconsin and nationwide....
WISCONSIN STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona One of Top States in Population Growth

The cost of housing in Arizona isn’t the only increase the state has seen in the last year. Arizona was ranked one of the the top states for population growth in the past year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual population estimate, the Grand Canyon State ranked No....
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
ECONOMY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
104K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy