Texas' population ranked number one in population growth within the last year

Texas’ death row population has fallen to its lowest level since 1985, according to an annual study just published by the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. The coalition found the state’s death row population fell to 199 people this year. Kristin Houlé Cuellar, the coalition’s executive director, attributed the shrinking number in part to the dwindling number of new death sentences imposed by juries in Texas. Three Texans were sentenced to death this year — an annual tally that has been in the single digits for the last seven years, Houlé Cuellar said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO