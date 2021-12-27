ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Only a few days left of 2021...How'd you do?

By glassyo Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

So what goals did you have? Did you hit them? Did you hit them so hard because you DIDN'T hit them?. I actually gained .4 lbs. (Yeah, you saw that right and NO I'm not freaking out. ) It's just funny and weird because I mostly maintained between 102-104...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments

sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Back at it!

It has been a tough few years and I am getting back it. I have few SMART goals but wanted to see if anyone had any tips to getting back at it?. Make it easy to do what you need to do, and you can't lose. What that means for you specifically is going to be different than what it means for me, but making it easy for yourself is key.
RECIPES
boxrox.com

How to Get a Flat Stomach in 22 Days

This impressive, unique and productive plan will teach you how to get a flat stomach in 22 days. Created by Athlean-X, it revolves around training two chronically underworked and underappreciated core muscles. These are the Transverse Abdomninis and the Pelvic Floor Muscles. The program will strengthen, tighten and improve your...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Will I gain weight?

I decided to indulge with some pizza and chocolate since it's Christmas eve. Logged all my food and I ate just over 3500😫😑. I feel pretty guilty but I'm trying to let it go because I need one of these days now and then. Can you gain a pound...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Older women getting fit

Exercise consistently, starting at the appropriate level for your current state of fitness. And, well, that sounds fairly good for any age. Start from where you are (not where you wish you were). Build up gradually. Be more sensible about recovery than we could get away with when we were...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Stomach reset day

Yesterday Xmas day was messy! No logging food, way too much dinner (although it is really only a Sunday roast), way too much dessert, nibbles, alcohol and a very late night!. So today is reboot Boxing Day. Healthy proteins, lots of water and a home workout……. Hope you’re Xmas...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

6-week reset

The DadBod thread inspired me to start a log for my 6-week restart. I had a humbling experience on my vacation this year. My favorite get-away is to spend a week at Myrtle Beach after Thanksgiving — and get to a favorite gym i found a couple years ago (preCovid) and training with an awesome trainer. This year, I had to face the fact that I’m less conditioned than I was 2 years ago and have really let things slip. I’m no longer walking the talk and that was just plain embarrassing. I‘d lost my training mindset during Covid and simply hadn‘t gotten it back, even tho I’d joined a CrossFit box earlier this year (my attendance has been sporadic).
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Not new to weight loss but hate it

Hello, I am new to MyFitnessPal as of today. I have to loose weight for a myriad of reasons: health issues, energy, growing old, and, of course, loose weight because I hate how big I am. I can't do many of the things I used to do, and because I am getting older and my age has a lot to do with why I can't do things I used to do. I want to balance out my activities between my age and weight ... i.e. loose weight so I can walk without panting, go dancing, be able to do all my errands in one day (used to be in 3 hours, now it is 3 days). I want to be successful at this because I never have been in the past each time I tried to loose weight ... Weight Watchers, going to the gym, Jenny Craig, counting calories, and a myriad of other weight loss programs. I got tired and bored of them, and burnt out. I never really had a support system, always did things on my own. I am going to try this place in hopes it will help me achieve my goal, and you don't know who I am so I won't feel embarrassed.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Obese/morbidly obese posting tiny "meals" on social media

I've seen this over and over with several people I have known who are obese or morbidly obese - they will regularly post photos of themselves and a "tiny" meal, often asking others to share what their meals looked like. For example, a friend just posted a picture of a...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Customising food weight

Hi. How do you add a specific weight of a food item. e.g. 193g cooked chicken breast. There only seems to be pre determined weights to choose from which is restrictive, and leads to wrong calorie count. I feel this is such an important part of calorie counting, that it must be something I am doing wrong.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Total Lifestyle Challenge

Would you like to join a challenge for the New Year that will help you live your ideal life? Do you want a challenge that is focused on more than just the numbers on the scale? Are you willing to commit to establishing healthy habits in the following areas of your life: nutrition, exercise, hydration, sleep, and self-talk/self-reflection? Then let’s get started together!
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello, again!

Well, it's December 28th and I'm back - no sense waiting until January 1st. I've got to begin (again) and stick to this journey once and for all. I know it's a lifestyle change and thinking differently about what I put in my body. I'll welcome all the encouragement, advice, and positive vibes that I can get, and I'll do the same in return. Here we go....
FITNESS
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Not on my list for 2022

Now that Christmas 2021 is officially in the books, many people are turning their attention to the new year and goals or resolutions. Thinking about that recently gave me a bit of a shock as this year I will be skipping a resolution that I have made for decades. That is how long...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for MFPers who have lost 10-30 pounds...

Hey MFPers, it's that time of year when everyone is looking for a bit of inspriation to get started on their New Year's resolutions. And we have to look no further than our own community!. If you're 18-45 and have lost about 10-30 pounds with the help of MyFitnessPal, we'd...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Motivation

Hey everyone! I just started over as of yesterday. Decided to start over this week, and continue into the new year. I'm not sure how many times I've fallen off the wagon, so I'm starting over, and sticking with it for good! So with that, if you're new or starting over for what may seem like a millionth time, let's be friends! Find support and motivation for each other. We all got this!
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Stress+work+family+school = lbs

I'm the heaviest I've ever been. The combination of stress, work, family, and school has killed my workout routine and my eating habits are terrible. My goal is to drop 30 lbs and to completely rehaul my eating habits. Any tips, ideas, or motivation will be appreciated. I'm also pretty...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

