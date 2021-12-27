Only a few days left of 2021...How'd you do?

Hello, I am new to MyFitnessPal as of today. I have to loose weight for a myriad of reasons: health issues, energy, growing old, and, of course, loose weight because I hate how big I am. I can't do many of the things I used to do, and because I am getting older and my age has a lot to do with why I can't do things I used to do. I want to balance out my activities between my age and weight ... i.e. loose weight so I can walk without panting, go dancing, be able to do all my errands in one day (used to be in 3 hours, now it is 3 days). I want to be successful at this because I never have been in the past each time I tried to loose weight ... Weight Watchers, going to the gym, Jenny Craig, counting calories, and a myriad of other weight loss programs. I got tired and bored of them, and burnt out. I never really had a support system, always did things on my own. I am going to try this place in hopes it will help me achieve my goal, and you don't know who I am so I won't feel embarrassed.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO