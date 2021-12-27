Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions. According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation. Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought. KPIX...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO