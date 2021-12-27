ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed...

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in...
Stormy Weather Lifts Much Of San Francisco Bay Area Out Of Extreme Drought Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions. According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation. Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought. KPIX...
Caltrans warns against travel to Sierra Nevada

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. New California laws will change who can become a police officer. Meeting the need of COVID tests before kids return to campus in SFUSD. San Francisco antique and vintage jewelry store burglarized. COVID-19 outbreak reported at San Francisco homeless shelter. At-home COVID testing confusion. Remembering Bay...
Winter storm brings record-breaking rainfall, recharge

Record-breaking rainfall on Dec. 14 brought a rush of water into the Santa Ana River Wash, flowing at a rate of 350 cubic feet per second through the Plunge Creek Conservation Project, San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District reported on Dec. 21. More than 350 million gallons of water (1,295...
December snowfall record smashed

Following a dry November, the Lake Tahoe area was slammed by storms in December, setting a record for snowfall in the month. The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab said the region broke its snowfall record for the month on Monday, surpassing the 179 inches of snowfall that fell in December 1970.
Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Argentina firefighters are battling wildfires that have been ravaging Argentina's Patagonia region for several weeks and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d6eee2e89fc94d96b9c511833623c6bb.
CalTrans Warns Against Driving in the Sierra Nevada

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Truckee Division shows only the peaked roof of a structure visible, buried in snowdrifts in the Donner Pass area of the Sierra Nevada just west of Truckee, Calif., that remained closed Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019. The California Department of Transportation reported that a Sierra maintenance yard above 6,000 feet had received 30 inches of snow on Tuesday. Several mountain and foothill roads were repeatedly closed because of whiteout conditions or to clear trucks and cars that spun out on the slippery pavement. The fierce weather was driven by a river of atmospheric moisture stretching from Hawaii. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
Snow From San Diego to the Sierra Nevada

More snow and rain fell on California this week, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open, but chain requirements were in effect in many areas. Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.
