Northmor boys edge Clear Fork

By morrowcountysentinel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 3 days ago

On Thursday, Northmor held off a late Clear Fork charge to claim a 51-49 win on the road. The 5-4...

www.morrowcountysentinel.com

onfocus.news

Stratford Boys Edge Mosinee

Stratford defeated Mosinee in nonconference boys basketball, 62-58. Mosinee traveled to Stratford for a non-conference match-up, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Mosinee and Stratford would battle the entire first half, going back and forth. Stratford would make 5 threes in the first half to Mosinee’s 2 three-pointers. Mosinee took a two-point lead into halftime. In the second half, the free-throw line was the difference-maker. Mosinee would make 6 of 9 free-throw attempts compared to Stratford’s 14 of 26. Mosinee would make 10 of their 18 attempts while Stratford would make 21 of their 34 attempts.
STRATFORD, WI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Boys basketball: Big fourth quarter gives Saints edge over Lakers

After leading the entire first half, the St. Clair High School boys basketball began to slip as Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy took control of the game with an 11-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter. As soon as the Lakers snagged a 30-29 advantage, the Saints...
HIGH SCHOOL
accesswdun.com

Lanierland boys final: Vikings edge GHS in thriller for 1st title since 2010

GAINESVILLE — With one free throw, East Hall’s Levi Holtzclaw put 11 long years behind the Vikings at the 62nd annual Lanierland Tournament. His free throw with :00.3 seconds left lifted East Hall to a thrilling 62-61 win over Gainesville in the 2021 finals on Thursday at Lynn Cottrell Court. It gave the Vikings their first tournament championship since 2010 -- the program’s longest title drought since the tournament began in 1960 -- and at the same time ended the Red Elephants’ five-year reign as champions.
GAINESVILLE, GA
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland, Cardington win Tuesday boys’ games

Highland improved to 3-5 on the year with a 53-40 win over Mansfield Christian Tuesday on the opening night of the team’s Holiday Showcase. The Scots trailed 14-12 after eight minutes of action, but recovered to lead 21-19 at the half. They would go on to outscore the Flames 18-9 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.
HIGHLAND, OH
Hartford Courant

Enfield girls’ basketball starts season strong

After improving to 3-1 after a convincing 42-22 win over Ellington on Dec. 28, Enfield girls’ basketball coach Jay Gaucher said his team has a lot of talent, and like many others, is being forced to find some depth, with players out due to COVID protocols. “I’ve got some really good kids,” he said. “We’re a little young, but we’ve got some really good leaders. We’re down a few kids because of ...
ENFIELD, CT
KRDO News Channel 13

Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but The post Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Register-Mail

Galesburg High School's boys basketball team edged by Sterling for second loss in 2021-22

TAYLORVILLE — The Galesburg High School boys basketball team fell to Sterling 48-47 on Wednesday in a lunchtime affair. The Silver Streaks moved to 13-2 overall with the loss, and they will play for third place in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament. That contest was slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Galesburg’s foe was to be either Dunlap or Mt. Zion.
GALESBURG, IL
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion firepower too much for Northmor

GALION — Northmor coach Blade Tackett knew who Galion’s shooters were. Stopping them was a completely different story. “They had a couple of guys that played really well,” Tackett said. “We knew that’s what they were good at. They played really well, especially lately, against Highland.
GALION, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington plans Winter Sports Night

Winter Sports Night will be held at Cardington-Lincoln High School during halftime of the JV basketball game when the Pirates host the Danville High School Blue Devils. Queen candidates, all seniors, are Dana Bertke, Beth Hardwick and Hazel Jolliff. King candidates, also seniors, are Joe Denney, Bryce Moodispaugh and Tanner Slusher.
CARDINGTON, OH

