Northmor boys edge Clear Fork

Stratford defeated Mosinee in nonconference boys basketball, 62-58. Mosinee traveled to Stratford for a non-conference match-up, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Mosinee and Stratford would battle the entire first half, going back and forth. Stratford would make 5 threes in the first half to Mosinee’s 2 three-pointers. Mosinee took a two-point lead into halftime. In the second half, the free-throw line was the difference-maker. Mosinee would make 6 of 9 free-throw attempts compared to Stratford’s 14 of 26. Mosinee would make 10 of their 18 attempts while Stratford would make 21 of their 34 attempts.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO