ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Rain, sleet could make for icy travel in northwestern New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologists say a winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwestern part of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAMLe_0dWyLJ7g00

The snow is now changing to rain for the rest of the day but should stay freezing rain north of I-80. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s but near freezing in the northwest.

Tonight will see rain and freezing rain taper before midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees in the south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xASz_0dWyLJ7g00

It should be warm and rainy for much of the upcoming week with no major chances for snow.

Tuesday is expected to see a partly sunny start, then rain for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will see on-and-off rain showers, with temperatures in the mid - to upper - 40s.

Thursday should start off with some rain in the morning and then some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

New Year's Eve will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid - 40s to 50 degrees.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Tonight will see rain and freezing rain taper before midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 in the south.

Tuesday is expected to see a partly sunny start, then rain for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will see on and off rain showers, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INkRN_0dWyLJ7g00

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa. “As we’ve been saying for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
1057kokz.com

Winter Storm Watch Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday morning at 6 for Cedar Rapids and points south as the risk of heavy snow is increasing in this area. As of now Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are in the watch area, Waterloo-Cedar Falls is not, though Kaj O’Mara reminds us that the track of the storm could still change over the next day. At this time, the risk of heavy snow appears greatest over the south half of the area where over 6″ of snow may occur. Farther north, there will be a sharp cutoff to much lower snow amounts.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight and with a light south wind temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s overnight. FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing isolated showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s rain chances are not expected to severe. Highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Sleet#Winter Storm
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago Area as New Year's Day Could See Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Illinois, as a storm system could bring more than six inches of snow and gusty winds to the region on New Year’s Day. According to the National Weather Service, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties are included in the watch, which will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Where to pick up at-home tests issued by Connecticut health officials

UPDATE: Gov. Lamont announces that the COVID-19 tests expected to be delivered to the state will not be arriving. Connecticut municipalities are expected to distribute at home tests. Below is a compilation of some of the places where you can get yours when the shipment comes in. In most towns, tests will be given on a first come first served basis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kshb.com

Freezing rain, sleet, & snow on New Year's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Winter Storm Watch later Friday night-Saturday night. Sleet, snow, and freezing rain are in the forecast. Tonight: Clear & cold with light winds. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph Low: 30°. New Year's Eve: Increasing clouds and mild. It will stay dry through 3 AM...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
WISN

Winter Storm Watch issued for part of SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — If you plan to travel anywhere on Saturday, keep your eye on the forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. A winter storm watch is issued when 6 or more inches is possible....
WISCONSIN STATE
959theriver.com

2022 Looking to Start with Significant Snow Storm

It looks like we will dodge any large snow storms in 2021, but that’s gonna change as soon as the calendar flips!. The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant snow fall for Saturday, January 1st, 2022. They have about 70% confidence in most of seeing between 5″ and 7″. Is that a blizzard of epic proportions? No! But it’s surely significant and will effect travel. Additionally, the snow will be of a more fluffy variety than that HEAVY, WET snow we had on Tuesday!
JOLIET, IL
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy