STORM WATCH: Rain, sleet could make for icy travel in northwestern New Jersey

Storm Watch Team Meteorologists say a winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwestern part of the state.

The snow is now changing to rain for the rest of the day but should stay freezing rain north of I-80. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s but near freezing in the northwest.

Tonight will see rain and freezing rain taper before midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees in the south.

It should be warm and rainy for much of the upcoming week with no major chances for snow.

Tuesday is expected to see a partly sunny start, then rain for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will see on-and-off rain showers, with temperatures in the mid - to upper - 40s.

Thursday should start off with some rain in the morning and then some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

New Year's Eve will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid - 40s to 50 degrees.

