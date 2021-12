Houston Rockets’ power forward Christian Wood is under some heat after a brutal game mistake earlier this week. The Rockets took on the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. Down by 12 late in the second quarter, Wood tried to quickly move the ball up the court. He grabbed the rebound and attempted to pass to Josh Christopher, who was nearing half-court. Instead, the ball soared into the crowd, nailing a Charlotte woman in the face.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO