Spesolimab Speeds Lesion Clearance in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

By Heidi Splete
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpesolimab, a humanized, anti–interleukin-36 receptor monoclonal antibody, was associated with rapid improvement in pustules during flares, in a phase 2 study of 53 adults with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). GPP is a life-threatening skin condition involving the widespread eruption of sterile pustules, with a clinical course that "can...

