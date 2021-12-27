Spesolimab Speeds Lesion Clearance in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in reproductive-age women. PCOS is a complex disease characterized by both reproductive and metabolic disorders. Multiple studies have shown that women with PCOS are at increased risk of obesity, impaired glucose tolerance, diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome, among other cardiovascular and metabolic abnormalities.[1,2] Despite the overwhelming evidence of increased incidence of cardiovascular risk factors (CVRFs) in women with PCOS, the critical question that has been lingering in the field for decades has been whether such an increase in CVRFs does indeed translate into an increased rate of cardiovascular events. There is no doubt that CVRFs lead to an increased incidence of cardiovascular events in the general population. However, clarity as to whether this positive association between increased CVRFs and cardiovascular events holds true for women with PCOS has remained elusive. There are 2 main questions raised by such uncertainty. First, if the increase in CVRFs in women with PCOS does not translate into an increase in cardiovascular events, why should we care about CVRFs in those patients in the clinical setting? Second, if women with PCOS do not have an increased incidence of cardiovascular events despite having an increase of CVRFs, would it be possible to speculate that they have a "protective factor(s)" that overcomes the increase in CVRFs? Furthermore, would it be possible to use such "protective factor(s)" to treat other patient populations with increased CVRFs?

