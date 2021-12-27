ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Nike (NKE) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on Nike (NYSE: NKE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $190.00. The analyst comments "We view Nike as a best-in-class athletic name, with its FY25 playbook supporting a...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Starts Wejo inc. (WEJO) at Outperform

Wedbush analyst Daniel ives initiates coverage on WejoWejo inc. (NASDAQ: WEJO) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Wejo with an OUTPERFORM rating and a $10 price target. Wejo is a cloud, data, and analytics software platform with unique data supply direct from roughly 12 million live vehicles and 17+ billion data points a day. Wejo is a pioneer around ingesting data for consumers on the automotive lifecycle which is becoming increasingly more important in this autonomous and EV transformation for the next decade. The company’s cloud technology also enables vehicle-to-vehicle communication, critical for autonomous and EVs in the near future that use its robust technology platform to standardize data and transform it into useful analytics. Wejo was founded in 2014 in Manchester, England, Wejo has strategically positioned itself to benefit from the rapidly growing EV market. The company is an industry leader in the connected vehicle insight market with strong backing by key strategic investors including GM, Microsoft, and Palantir in helping OEMs gain valuable access to its fleet. With current connected vehicles numbers globally being at 225 million today with the expectation to grow to 600 million by 2030, we believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the new generation of electric vehicles. CEO & Founder Richard Barlow has laid a strong foundation to succeed in the future of electric vehicles as the trend towards smarter, connected vehicles continue to increase with Wejo uniquely positioned in the market in our opinion."
pulse2.com

Nike Stock (NKE): $195 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a price target of $195 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a price target of $195 from Barclays. These are the details. And Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih increased the company price target from $185 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JMP Securities Resumes ShotSpotter (SSTI) at Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha resumes coverage on ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) with a Market Perform rating. The analyst comments "We resume coverage of ShotSpotter, Inc. with a Market Perform rating as we believe shares are fairly valued given recent negative press reports and slowing growth in the company’s core service. Founded in 1996, ShotSpotter is based in Newark, CA and is the leading provider of outdoor gunshot detection services used by law enforcement. The company’s flagship service detects, locates, and alerts police to gunfire in less than 60 seconds using a network of acoustic sensors across a specified coverage area. It enables law enforcement to respond to gunfire with a consistent, rapid, and precise response to aid victims, collect evidence, and better serve their communities. The company also complements its gunshot detection service with two cloud-based SaaS services, a patrol management solution and a case management solution."
Kiplinger

Nike Stock: China Worries Hang Over NKE Earnings

Nike (NKE, $161.78) headlines a thin earnings calendar this week. BofA Global Research analysts Lorraine Hutchinson and Christopher Nardone aren't expecting any surprises when the athletic apparel maker reports its fiscal second-quarter results after Monday's close. Indeed, Nike may have caught the Street off-guard in its last two reports, updating...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts XPO Logistics (XPO) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Chris Kuhn initiates coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a Conviction Buy rating and a price target of $93.00. The analyst comments "In the wake of a series of disappointing updates including for molnupiravir/COVID (abrupt rise in enthusiasm for initial interim data, then equally brisk fall from favor) and islatravir/HIV (clinical profile uncertainties that have since devolved into clinical trial holds) - and against a backdrop dominated by the challenge of growing and diversifying revenues beyond the significant success of Keytruda, MRK shares have notably underperformed. Through our analysis of Growth portfolio and pipeline assets, however, we believe the market is undervaluing the outlook for several assets including: sotatercept (PAH, high value high barriers-to-entry market), and Vaxneuvance and Gardasil (we see vaccines durable growth franchises). We see upside optionality as competitor data helps de-risk novel IO combinations, and see Keytruda as competitively positioned to capture commercial gains. Prevention/prophylaxis data for molnupiravir in 1H22, with now markedly lowered expectations, presents an upside call option to our valuation. We see MRK as having capacity to pursue significant business development opportunities, and note optionality from its Animal Health business, which we see as underappreciated within. With sentiment at a nadir and expectations tempered ahead of upcoming events, we see risk/reward at current levels as skewed to the upside. We see an attractive entry point at current levels and initiate coverage with a Buy rating (on CL)."
pulse2.com

Ralph Lauren Stock (RL): $141 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) received a price target of $141 from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) received a price target of $141 from Truist. And Truist analyst Beth Reed initiated coverage of Ralph Lauren with a “Buy” rating.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg initiates coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As growth in the digital health space accelerates, partly given the pandemic’s impact on mental health, Pear is well positioned to leverage a first-mover advantage in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). PDTs are software solutions (apps) that, like prescription drugs, treat disease (often through delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy) and 1) have been studied in clinical trials, 2) have regulatory authorization, 3) are available by prescription only, and 4) may be reimbursed. Because reimbursement is the gating factor to commercial success of Pear’s PDTs and payer adoption has been slow but steady to date, a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022. However, we think a reimbursement inflection point is approaching and see a path for Pear to rapidly scale with commercial and pipeline products once streamlined regulatory/access frameworks for PDTs are in place in 2022/2023. As such, we initiate coverage with a Buy/High Risk rating and $13 price target."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts BioCardiAa (BCDA) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Emanuela Branchetti initiates coverage on BioCardiAa (NASDAQ: BCDA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. We see CardiAMP as an underestimated platform now in pivotal stage. We are initiating coverage of BioCardia with a Buy rating and $9 PT. BioCardia is a clinical stage company focused on the development of cell therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. BioCardia’s CardiAMP Cell Therapy System is designed to provide two autologous bone marrow (BM) derived cell therapies, BCDA-01 and BCDA-02, currently being investigated in two randomized, placebo controlled pivotal trials targeting heart failure post myocardial infarction (CardiAMP HF) and patients with no option chronic myocardial ischemia with refractory angina or RA (CardiAMP CMI), respectively. Unique to BioCardia’s CardiAMP platform is: (A) a proprietary potency assay (CPA) used for the screening of the patient’s BM cells and used to identify those patients most likely to respond to therapy ahead of treatment; and (B) a proprietary FDA cleared and CE Marked device (the CardiAMP System and Helix catheter) to process and deliver therapeutic doses to the myocardium in a minimally invasive setting. CardiAMP HF is currently ongoing with 106 patients enrolled (as of 3Q21 update) of a 260 target, across 24 active sites in the U.S. and with additional sites being activated, now also including Canada. A DMSB review, expected in early February 2022, is set to evaluate the safety and futility of the data collected thus far. The last DSMB review was conducted in June 2021 on 97 patients, including those reaching one and two years follow up, and resulted in the trial continuation with no safety concerns. The second Phase 3 study, CardiAMP CMI, began treating patients in October 2021, and it is expected to enroll a total of 343 patients. This trial has an adaptive design with preliminary efficacy analysis expected on the first 100 patients which could potentially accelerate the development of this program."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiates coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $3.50. The analyst comments " TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is a decontamination and disinfection solutions provider serving domestic and international customers through its flagship SteraMist brand portfolio. At the heart of its disinfection and decontamination solutions is a patented Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) that activates and ionizes a 7.8% hydrogen peroxide solution to create a powerful and non-corrosive sterilizing agent in the form of a mist-based iHP (ionized Hydrogen Peroxide). The fog spreads in a gaseous form to eliminate life-threatening pathogens, such as Clostridium difficile Spores, MRSA, influenza (Avian) virus H1N1, Salmonella, Norovirus, and Sars-CoV-2, with a 6-log (99.9999%) or higher efficacy in a matter of minutes without any toxic residue. Though the company received heightened attention and generated record revenues in 2020 due to COVID-19, we believe the company is positioned to serve decontamination and disinfection needs for a wide spectrum of B2B and B2C sectors, including hospitals, labs, aviation, pharmaceutical, universities, mining, defense, and various commercial entities."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Heritage Commerce (HTBK) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Starts Innovid (CTV) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon initiates coverage on Innovid (NYSE: CTV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts ESS Inc. (GWH) at Outperform

Baird analyst George Gianarikas initiates coverage on ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/21: (PPSI) (SAVA) (MU) (NKE) (ALDX) (AQST)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) +38%; today announced a significant order for its E-Bloc product. This initial order, valued at approximately $12 million, is expected to double sales in Pioneer's T&D Solutions business in 2022. Specifically, this award represents 62 E-Bloc units and is part of a proposed program whereby the mass merchandiser expects to ultimately equip approximately 500 of its stores with E-Bloc type product.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Starts DocGo (DCGO) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close initiates coverage on DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Anthem (ANTM) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes upgraded Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Daiwa Securities Starts CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) at Outperform (2)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a Outperform (2) rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts SoFi Technologies (SOFI) at Buy

Citi initiates coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
