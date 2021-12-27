UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Nike (NKE) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiates coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $3.50. The analyst comments " TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is a decontamination and disinfection solutions provider serving domestic and international customers through its flagship SteraMist brand portfolio. At the heart of its disinfection and decontamination solutions is a patented Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) that activates and ionizes a 7.8% hydrogen peroxide solution to create a powerful and non-corrosive sterilizing agent in the form of a mist-based iHP (ionized Hydrogen Peroxide). The fog spreads in a gaseous form to eliminate life-threatening pathogens, such as Clostridium difficile Spores, MRSA, influenza (Avian) virus H1N1, Salmonella, Norovirus, and Sars-CoV-2, with a 6-log (99.9999%) or higher efficacy in a matter of minutes without any toxic residue. Though the company received heightened attention and generated record revenues in 2020 due to COVID-19, we believe the company is positioned to serve decontamination and disinfection needs for a wide spectrum of B2B and B2C sectors, including hospitals, labs, aviation, pharmaceutical, universities, mining, defense, and various commercial entities."
