Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True sparkled like mom in an expensive Dolce & Gabbana dress

By Andrea Pérez
 3 days ago
Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True both looked spectacular this Christmas. The two matched with silver sparkly dresses as they posed with Santa during an intimate family Christmas eve get-together.

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True both looked spectacular this Christmas. The two matched with silver sparkly dresses as they posed with Santa during an intimate family Christmas eve get-together.

The young Kardashian who is only 3 years old wore a shiny silver sequined dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana paired with a cute pair of white high top sneakers. The adorable designer children’s dress is said to have a high price tag of $3,695. Proud of their gorgeous looks, Khloe took to instagram to share their twinning outfits as they posed with Santa Claus.

Both mother and daughter were dressed to the nines. Khloe’s glamorous dress highlighted her knockout figure. The dress by Greek designer, Celia Kritharioti was sheered and covered in Swarovski crystals. After the 37 year old model/enterprenuer posted on social media, she received tons of praising comments not only her family also from others such as Vannessa Bryant, Simon Huck and Adrienne Bailon.

New York City, NY
