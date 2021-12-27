ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SVB Leerink Starts Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens initiates coverage on Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) option implied volatility low

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) 30-day option implied volatility is at 35; compared to its 52-week range of 33 to 65.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svb Leerink#Svb Leerink Starts#Compass Therapeutics
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) at Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan initiates coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8.00. The analyst commented, "We are initiating coverage of Cardiol Therapeutics...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally more positive on FATE shares after the company updated its Phase 1/2 studies of FT516 and FT596, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell therapies, in combination with rituximab for relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) patients. Overall response rates (and importantly complete response rates) have been consistent with prior data, and with added durability of response data, along with a more attractive valuation, we believe that the risk/reward for FATE shares has improved significantly.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock (KTTA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) increased by over 39% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) – a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders – increased by over 39% pre-market today. There seem to be a couple of catalysts driving up the stock price.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts StepStone Group (STEP) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst John Dunn initiates coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "With $121bn of long-duration & highly-valued AUM, STEP is an alt asset manager/solutions provider that’s well-positioned in the secularly-growing private markets space. Sitting in between limited partners looking to access these non-traditional assets & the GPs that managed them, it has a more diverse, global & growing business than its peers. These aspects should enable STEP to keep up its +20% growth clip, as well as improve profitability & valuation. Along w/ a below-peer valuation, some of which is justified due to margin but not all due to better growth, we think this adds up to a compelling investment case."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Outperform

Wedbush initiates coverage on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $21.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Porch Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Porch Group Inc. click here. Shares of Porch Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts ESS Inc. (GWH) at Outperform

Baird analyst George Gianarikas initiates coverage on ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agilent Technologies (A) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.2% to $0.21; 0.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is an 8.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.194. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 5.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy