An important New Year’s resolution is to monitor your own weight. Many people gain a few pounds a year, and, as time goes by, that results in obesity. Right now, 60% of Americans are overweight. That is an amazing figure. And sadly, that figure also goes up every year. If you have a normal weight and you check your weight regularly, be sure you do not gain any weight. If you are overweight, you should gradually reduce your weight.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO