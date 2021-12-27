Pedestrian accidents take lives in four Camden County towns

COLLINGSWOOD - A man fatally struck by a vehicle here was the fourth pedestrian to die in Camden County this month.

A deadly hit-and-run also occurred in Pennsauken and pedestrians lost their lives in Haddon Township and Somerdale. All of the incidents occurred after sunset.

In the Collingswood accident, 66-year-old Drew Watson was hit while crossing the White Horse Pike near Newton Lake Drive on Dec. 23.

Watson was not in a crosswalk when the accident occurred around 9:10 p.m., and the driver remained on the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Meanwhile, police say a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a Pennsauken woman on Dec. 17.

Mayra Polanco, 47, was hit around 5:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of Westfield Avenue between Cove Road and Penn Street, according to Pennsauken police.

Polanco, who lived on the Westfield Avenue block, died the next day at an area hospital.

The driver fled on southbound Westfield before turning left onto Horner Avenue.

The vehicle appeared to be a 2005-2010 silver or light blue minivan, possibly a Hoda Odyssey, according to a police account.

"The vehicle sustained damage to the front end of the vehicle, passenger side light assembly and front windshield," it said.

The Dec. 17 accident was the second fatal hit-and-run in Pennsauken this year.

Police previously said a vehicle fled after hitting a 32-year-old pedestrian on southbound Route 130 at Drexel Avenue around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Pennsauken Police Department Patrolman Charles Brewer at 856-488-0080, extension 2529, or Prosecutor's Detective Funches at 856-614-8083.

Also this month, pedestrians were fatally struck on Dec. 8 in Haddon Township and on Dec. 3 in Somerdale, authorities say.

In the Haddon Township accident, 70-year-old John Regan of Gloucester City was struck while crossing Route 130 at Nicholson Road around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Five days earlier, 27-year-old Steven Draper was struck around 7:30 p.m. while crossing the White Horse Pike at Evergreen Avenue in Somerdale. The victim was a Somerdale resident.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the Haddon Township and Somerdale accidents, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

