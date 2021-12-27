Schefter: Jimmy Garoppolo's injury could be 'more significant' than thumb sprain

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was conspicuously missing from media-viewing portion of Monday’s practice in Santa Clara. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Garoppolo sprained his right thumb in the second quarter of Thursday's contest against the Tennessee Titans, as rookie quarterback Trey Lance took the practice reps with No. 1 offense Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter cast doubt on Shanahan's comments to reporters, however.

If Garoppolo is out for an extended period of time, this could open the door for the Trey Lance era in San Francisco. Could the 49ers be seeing their Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady passing-of-the-torch moment?

A large sect of 49ers fans has been clamoring for more playing time for the No. 3 overall pick Lance, who has played just six meaningful quarters of action while other first-round rookie quarterbacks have racked up experience. The 49ers used three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to select the dual-threat Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers got to work early this week after playing Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, where Garoppolo threw two costly interceptions in a 20-17 loss. The defeat caused the 49ers to lose their grip on their postseason destiny heading into Monday night’s Miami Dolphins-New Orleans Saints matchup .

Ben Meyerson of Sports Illustrated shared video of the play where Garoppolo got hurt.

Garoppolo has been the target of frequent criticism this year despite leading the team to an 8-6 record in his 14 starts this season. Jimmy G, who turned his season around in Week 8 at the Chicago Bears, has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he hardly makes high-risk throws and usually keeps the offense on a short leash, relying on yards after the catch from players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Lance has completed 25-of-48 passes (52.1 percent) for 354 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while rushing 30 times for 137 yards. He took over for Garoppolo (calf injury) at halftime of Week 4 and started in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, but was sidelined for the next three games due to a knee injury.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows relayed Shanahan's positive comments regarding the rookie, who remains something of an unknown commodity.