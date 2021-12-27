New River Gorge updates hunting and recreation rules

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — After recent legislation designated the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as a national park and preserve, the park will begin implementing changes that expand the park and hunting regulations starting January 1, 2022.

Use of a park access road in the Gauley River National Recreation Area will also be redesignated.

The Superintendent’s Compendium on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/superintendents-compendium.htm will be updated.

The park has assured that hunting will remain open within the national preserve areas of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve alongside a new section of Grandview that was previously closed to hunting. The Grandview hunting area will “only be accessible from Glade Creek Road and not from Grandview top.”

Updated hunting area maps can be found in the compendium and on the park’s website at

https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/no-hunting-zones-as-of-january-2022.htm . Additional information regarding park hunting can be found on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Hunting website at https://wvdnr.gov/hunting/

A section within the Gauley River National Recreation Area known as the Gauley Rail Grade is now designated as “an administrative road open for non-motorized recreation use such as hiking and biking.”

The Gauley Rail Grade and other areas throughout Gauley River National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and Bluestone National Scenic River still prohibit ATV/UTV use.

For more on the changes to southern West Virginia’s national parks, follow park social media or visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri , nps.gov/gari and nps.gov/blue .

