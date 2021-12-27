ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Jean, WV

New River Gorge updates hunting and recreation rules

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M95JE_0dWyIuWG00

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — After recent legislation designated the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as a national park and preserve, the park will begin implementing changes that expand the park and hunting regulations starting January 1, 2022.

Use of a park access road in the Gauley River National Recreation Area will also be redesignated.

The Superintendent’s Compendium on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/superintendents-compendium.htm will be updated.

The park has assured that hunting will remain open within the national preserve areas of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve alongside a new section of Grandview that was previously closed to hunting. The Grandview hunting area will “only be accessible from Glade Creek Road and not from Grandview top.”

New River Gorge National Park hunting regulations

Updated hunting area maps can be found in the compendium and on the park’s website at
https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/no-hunting-zones-as-of-january-2022.htm . Additional information regarding park hunting can be found on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Hunting website at https://wvdnr.gov/hunting/

A section within the Gauley River National Recreation Area known as the Gauley Rail Grade is now designated as “an administrative road open for non-motorized recreation use such as hiking and biking.”

The Gauley Rail Grade and other areas throughout Gauley River National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and Bluestone National Scenic River still prohibit ATV/UTV use.

For more on the changes to southern West Virginia’s national parks, follow park social media or visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri , nps.gov/gari and nps.gov/blue .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Jean, WV
Government
City
Glen Jean, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Grandview#The Gauley Rail Grade#Atv#Nps Gov Neri#Nps Gov Gari
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Troy Rutherford bought Dave’s Famous T & L Hot Dogs with his wife in 2015. The couple completely gutted and remodeled the interior, decorating it with an oldies diner theme. The restaurant is filled with old-time decorations picked up by Rutherford and his wife from different shops over the course of many […]
SHINNSTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Gov. Justice’s Thursday virtual COVID briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m. The full video can be watched in the player above. In his last briefing, Gov. Justice again pushed for West Virginians to get their vaccines and booster shots, particularly with the rise of the omicron variant.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy