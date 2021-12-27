US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;31;29;41;33;Milder;SSW;8;74%;84%;2. Albuquerque, NM;48;37;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;45%;71%;1. Anchorage, AK;34;30;35;26;A thick cloud cover;SE;1;88%;64%;0. Asheville, NC;70;49;68;58;Low clouds;SSW;6;75%;46%;1. Atlanta, GA;68;61;70;65;Morning mist, cloudy;SSW;7;73%;59%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;44;41;51;47;Partly...

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. And measurable it was. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook. 2-4" for our first snow of the season. Much of it changing over to a cold rain. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/Fb06aECJMD — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021 Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
Winter Weather Advisories in Effect for North Iowa

The following Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the National Weather Service. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...Snow and Freezing Drizzle Expected into This Evening... .Snow will continue to overspread the area early this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will transition to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Like Sunday night, expect slick roads with reduced visibilities at times. Anticipate slippery to hazardous travel, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-290000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-211229T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted- Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 1028 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7...
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton annd Eli) USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United --- COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPN — Kentucky at LSU. ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor. ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia. FS1 —...
Wednesday's Scores

Blue Ridge School 58, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 42. Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 50. Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67, Christ Chapel Academy 34. Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Coastal Home School, Ga. 54. Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45. Wayne Country Day, N.C. 59, Virginia Academy 56.
