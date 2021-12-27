Food distribution cancelled for Dec. 28

Southeast Ohioans, led by Athens resident Rich Hixson, have banded together to collect nearly $15,000 in toys and supplies to be delivered to survivors of the deadly tornado that hit Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, and particuarly Kentucky late last week.
Dubbed “Operation Bluegrass Christmas” by his seven-year-old son, Roman, and ten-year-old daughter, Izzy, Hixson pulled the plan together after watching the devastation following the tornado’s path toward western Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 10.
...
