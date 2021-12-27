ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food distribution cancelled for Dec. 28

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank on site food distribution scheduled for Dec. 28 has been cancelled.

For more information, please contact Alisha Swiney at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank by calling (740) 385-6813 ext. 2207.

Athens Messenger

Athens COVID positivity rate remains lowest in state

Athens County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has risen from 6.6% to 7.8% but remains the lowest positivity rate of all of Ohio’s 88 counties. Topping the list is Cuyahoga County in northeast Ohio with a 28.3% positivity rate. Out of every 100,000 people tested there, nearly 7,000 come back positive. In Athens, 4,473 positive tests are seen in every 100,000 people. Numbers reported on Christmas Eve put Cuyahoga County as...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville groups create care packages for residents experiencing homelessness

NELSONVILLE — Community groups came together to create 50 care packages for Nelsonville residents experiencing homelessness, to be distributed in advance of Christmas and throughout the winter. “Improving the material conditions of those in poverty or those experiencing homelessness is so important,” said Nelsonville resident Lori Boegershausen, a member...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville council meeting

The Nelsonville City Council will hold a regular council meeting on Monday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27. The meeting may be streamed...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
