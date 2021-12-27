Food distribution cancelled for Dec. 28

NELSONVILLE — Milo’s Whole World Gourmet LLC, a locally owned and operated specialty foods manufacturer, is looking to grow its operations with a $1 million facility expansion set to open by spring 2022. The new 2,100 square foot facility will have upgraded machinery and other equipment designed to ensure the safety and consistency of products, according to a release from the company. A product development/ quality control lab will be added with the expansion to help get recipes ready for commercial production. ...

ATHENS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO