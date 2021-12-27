ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators scheduled to get back to work Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter not playing since Dec. 17th due to a league-wide COVID-19 shutdown, the Nashville Predators are expected to return to the ice on...

GDB 30.0: Getting Back to Work (6:30pm MT, SN360)

For the first time in nearly two weeks, we’re finally back for an Edmonton Oilers game day. Were all of you as pumped to see that the matchup against the Blues was actually going to happen after having the last four games postponed as a result of COVID? Seeing as Omicron is spreading like wildfire, I wasn’t so sure that we’re be watching hockey tonight as both sides are dealing with some players on their COVID protocol lists, and it seems like the NHL doesn’t really want to have teams playing while extremely shorthanded. Thankfully, both teams are healthy enough to make it work, the game is still a go, and I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to watch the Oilers play for the first time in a couple of weeks. Frankly, I’m so happy that there’s an Oilers game coming up in a few hours that I’ve almost forgotten how important it is that they find a way to win it. One step at a time, I guess? They took the first game of the season series against the Blues, and now it was time to figure out the encore.
NHL
Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
Sabres game scheduled for Jan. 8 in Montreal postponed

The NHL has postponed several games in Canadian cities, including the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Sabres have not played in Montreal in almost two years. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more details:
NHL
Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL

