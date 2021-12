AUSTIN, Texas — North Texas will see its coldest weather of the season this weekend, and state energy officials say the power grid is ready for winter. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, announced Thursday that it had completed on-site inspections at more than 300 electric generation units in Texas, which account for 85% of the megawatt hours that were lost during February's winter storm.

