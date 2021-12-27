Woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend's pet newts with bleach

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A West Chicago woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend’s pet newts.

Jessica Garcia, 48, is accused of pouring bleach Oct. 29 into an aquarium that held several Kaiser newts kept by her ex in Crest Hill, the Joliet Herald-News reports.

She caused between $500 and $10,000 in damages to the aquarium equipment, prosecutors said. Now, she faces felony charges of animal cruelty and criminal damage to property.

The Brookfield Zoo says the brightly colored Kaiser’s newts are native to Iran, have toxins in their skin and are at risk because of habitat loss and poaching.

The Will County state’s attorney has a special Animal Protection Unit.