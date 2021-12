It's the season of nostalgic revivals, and "Sex and the City" has joined the ranks with "And Just Like That..." which sees the Manhattan ladies tackling life in their 50s. The news around it seemed mostly vague, except to say that it was clearly opting for a more socially conscious mentality than its predecessor. Gone are the days of not believing in bisexuality and here we are with "woke moment" buttons and soundbites. It's a brand new day for Mrs. Bradshaw and co.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO